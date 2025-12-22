Electronics showroom Manager killed in Ambalangoda shooting

A manager of an electronics showroom in Ambalangoda was shot dead by two individuals on a motorcycle this morning (December 22).

Police confirmed that the shooting, carried out using a pistol, occurred near the business premises, and the attackers fled immediately afterward.

Authorities suspect the incident was linked to a dispute between two criminal groups. Investigations have revealed that the victim had connections with members of one of these groups.

Police have already located the motorcycle used in the attack, which was found abandoned on Aadadola Road in the Kurunduwatta area.

Ambalangoda police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.