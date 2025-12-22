Special operations room to ensure safety during festive season

Posted by Editor on December 22, 2025 - 10:35 am

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence has instructed the activation of a special Operations Room at the Army Headquarters to ensure public safety during the ongoing festive season.

The Operations Room will remain active until the end of the festive period and will act as a central hub for coordination between the tri-forces and the Sri Lanka Police. This system is intended to provide a quick and effective response to any security or emergency situations that may occur.

Authorities say the initiative will improve real-time information sharing, support timely decision-making, and strengthen operational readiness among all security agencies. Through this coordination, officials aim to protect lives and safeguard both public and private property throughout the festive season.

The Ministry of Defence emphasized its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment, allowing citizens to celebrate the festive season peacefully and without disruptions.