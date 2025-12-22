MP Shantha Padmakumara, Police Constable clash near Kalugala temple

According to police, a constable attached to the Sooriyakanda Police Station was reportedly attacked near the Kalugala Temple at around 8:40 PM while returning home after completing his duties.

Police stated that reports received via the 119 Emergency Center indicated that the group involved in the incident included Member of Parliament Shantha Padmakumara. The constable’s motorcycle was allegedly stolen during the incident.

Later in the evening, at around 10:10 PM, MP Shantha Padmakumara, representing the Ratnapura District for the National People’s Power, filed a complaint at the Kolonna Police Station.

According to the MP, while traveling from Kalugala toward Halwinna in his vehicle, the police constable had parked his motorcycle in the way, stopped the MP’s vehicle, and attempted to assault him.

Police stated that the constable’s motorcycle was later recovered from the road near Kalugala Temple and handed over to the Kolonna Police.

The injured officer was initially admitted to Kolonna Hospital and subsequently transferred to Embilipitiya Hospital for further treatment.

According to police, medical records from Kolonna Hospital indicate that the officer’s breath smelled of alcohol. Tests on urine samples did not detect any drugs, and blood samples have been sent to the Government Analyst’s Office to confirm whether alcohol was consumed.

Police further stated that the Embilipitiya Division Criminal Investigation Unit is conducting investigations into the incident under the direct supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police of the Embilipitiya Division.