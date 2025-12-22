Sri Lanka Police investigate threats and assaults on PickMe and Uber drivers in Ella

Posted by Editor on December 22, 2025 - 9:18 am

The Sri Lanka Police have launched investigations following complaints of threats and assaults against hired vehicle drivers operating through PickMe and Uber services in the Ella tourist area.

According to police, the Ella Police Station received complaints stating that drivers arriving in Ella through PickMe and Uber had been threatened and assaulted by local hire vehicle drivers who are not affiliated with these services. In response, the Ella Police initiated investigations into the incidents.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media in recent days shows two police officers from the Ella Police Station instructing a hired vehicle driver from outside the area not to operate services in Ella. A formal complaint regarding this incident was filed with the Ella Police on December 19, 2025. Acting on instructions from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Bandarawela, an investigation was conducted, and the two officers involved were immediately transferred to the Bandarawela Police Station.

Further incidents were reported on December 21, 2025 within the Ella Police Division. One complaint involved an attempted assault on a PickMe/Uber driver, which also resulted in damage to the vehicle. Another complaint concerned a female PickMe/Uber driver who was assaulted and robbed of money. The Ella Police have commenced investigations into both cases.

Based on information obtained during these investigations, police arrested two suspects in connection with the attempted assault and vehicle damage, and one suspect in connection with the assault and robbery of the female driver.

The three suspects are scheduled to appear before the Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court on December 22, 2025. Investigations by the Ella Police are ongoing.