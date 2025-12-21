Restoring Lives: ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ discussion held under Sri Lanka President’s patronage

Posted by Editor on December 21, 2025 - 11:10 am

A special discussion was held yesterday (December 20) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to review district-level plans aimed at restoring the lives of citizens under the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ programme and to address challenges faced during implementation.

The meeting brought together Secretaries of Ministries responsible for defence, agriculture, irrigation, water supply, fisheries, transport, housing and construction, heads of relevant institutions, and all District Secretaries. Officials from the Disaster Management Centre, National Building Research Organization, Department of Agriculture, Department of Irrigation, Department of Railways, and the Ministry of Finance also attended.

During the discussion, President Dissanayake instructed that the Rs. 25,000 government grant for house cleaning and the Rs. 50,000 allowance for household equipment be provided to beneficiaries before December 31, 2025. Detailed progress was reviewed on district-level activities including compensation for housing and crop losses, operating safe centres nationwide, resettling affected citizens, restoring livelihoods, and developing infrastructure.

Special attention was given to challenges in implementing compensation payments, with the President emphasizing the need for efficiency and ensuring all eligible beneficiaries receive their entitlements without exclusion. Extensive discussions were held on resettlement and identifying lands for housing projects, with plans being prepared for key districts. Follow-up consultations with all relevant stakeholders were also announced.

The President highlighted the urgent need to relocate citizens from high-risk areas to safer locations and to ensure fair and transparent distribution of compensation for housing losses. Progress on programmes supporting farmers for the Maha Season, including irrigation repairs, grants, and distribution of seeds, was also reviewed.

Other topics discussed included compensation for damaged livestock farms, support for restarting small businesses affected by disasters, restoration of the fisheries industry, and prompt distribution of the Rs. 15,000 government allowance for school children. Procedures for reissuing lost passports and national identity cards were also examined.

Officials present included Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Minister of Public Administration Chandana Abeyratne, Presidential Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Ret.), Secretary of the Ministry of Provincial Councils S. Aloka Bandara, Secretary of the Ministry of Irrigation and Public Infrastructure Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Kumudu Lal Bogahawatta, Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Senior Professor Kapila Perera, Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Enterprise Development Tilaka Jayasundara, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation D.P. Wickramasinghe, Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries, Water and Ocean Resources Kolitha Kamal Jinadasa, Senior Additional Presidential Secretaries Kapila Janaka Bandara, Roshan Gamage, and Russel Aponso, along with other senior officials from relevant ministries and district offices.