210 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Seven more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 210, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 56 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 210
Active Cases – 147
New Cases – 11
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 154
Recovered & Discharged – 56
Deaths – 7
Share on FB