One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 219, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 59 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 219

Active Cases – 153

New Cases for the day – 1

Observation in hospitals – 142

Recovered & Discharged – 59

Total Deaths – 7