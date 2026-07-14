23-year-old arrested with 9kg of ice, landmines and M16 ammunition in Dompe

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 14, 2026 - 9:17 am

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested with more than nine kilograms of “Ice” narcotics, three anti-personnel landmines and M16 ammunition during a Police Special Task Force raid in Dompe.

The raid was carried out on the morning of July 13, 2026, in the Parangoda area within the Dompe Police Division.

Police said officers attached to the Gonahena Camp of the Police Special Task Force conducted the operation based on information received.

The officers seized nine kilograms and 128 grams of Ice narcotics, three anti-personnel landmines, three fuse components used for the landmines and 20 live rounds of ammunition used for M16 firearms.

Five swords, an electronic scale and a motorcycle were also taken into police custody.

The arrested suspect is a resident of the Mandawala area.

The suspect and all seized items were handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau, which is conducting further investigations.