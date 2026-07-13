Sri Lanka President calls for modern public transport to cut travel costs

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 13, 2026 - 7:30 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called for a quality and accessible public transport system that reduces people’s travel costs and provides reliable services across the country.

The President said public transport development should receive the same level of attention given to the country’s free healthcare system.

He made these remarks during a pre-Budget discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (July 13). The meeting reviewed the progress of projects carried out under the 2026 Budget allocations for the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development and discussed proposals for the 2027 Budget.

President Dissanayake stressed the need to develop public transport under a new plan. He separately reviewed the progress of projects carried out in the transport and highways sectors during 2026.

Special attention was given to the programme to gradually remove ageing buses from service and replace them with new vehicles.

The President said well-equipped buses, including metro buses, could be introduced for short-distance urban services to provide a more comfortable travel experience for passengers.

The meeting also extensively reviewed the progress of major programmes implemented by the Ministry of Urban Development during 2026. These included apartment complex construction, urban waste management and programmes carried out under the CITY BRANDING project.

Officials discussed projects that could be opened to the public this year and the funds required for the coming year.

The President instructed officials to identify projects that could be completed within the next year, give them priority and allocate Budget funds accordingly.

He also directed officials not to approve projects funded through foreign loans without a proper understanding of their intended final outcomes.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr Prasanna Gunasena, Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara, Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Chief of Presidential Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi attended the discussion.

Senior Additional Secretaries to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara and Russel Aponsu, and Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Harshana Suriyapperuma were also present.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, along with officials from the Ministry of Finance, the highways and urban development sectors and institutions operating under the relevant ministries, also attended the meeting.