New Kidney Stone Treatment Centre opens in Mirigama as 5,000 await surgery

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 13, 2026 - 12:32 pm

A new Kidney Stone Removal Treatment Centre has opened in Mirigama as more than 5,000 patients across Sri Lanka remain on waiting lists for kidney stone removal surgery.

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr Nalinda Jayatissa said the centre was opened to the public yesterday (July 12), and he attended the event.

In a Facebook post, the Minister said kidney stone disease is one of the most commonly reported medical conditions in Sri Lanka.

More than 30 specialised urology units staffed by consultant urological surgeons are operating across the country. However, the demand for treatment remains extremely high.

Dr Jayatissa said limited infrastructure, an insufficient number of operating theatres and restricted access to modern endourological technology are among the main reasons for the long waiting lists.

He said the new centre would provide significant relief to patients and the public health service by supporting treatment and disease-control efforts.

The centre was established after proposals submitted to the Ministry of Health’s Directorate of Non-Communicable Diseases were considered as a solution to challenges affecting kidney stone treatment services.

According to the Minister, a project that had not been implemented for 20 years was completed within three months.

The centre was developed under the concept of establishing a centralised treatment facility dedicated to kidney stone patients, with the support of the Sri Lanka Association of Urological Surgeons (SLAUS).

The Association has also continued to provide the equipment and technical assistance required by the centre.

Prominent entrepreneur Engineer Nahil Wijesuriya supported the initial establishment of the centre by providing a range of modern equipment and technological facilities.

Members of Parliament Dharmapriya Wijesinghe and Chaminda Lalith Kumara, Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media Consultant Dr Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardena and several others attended the event.