Negombo Prison clash death toll rises to 31 as two more officers die

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 14, 2026 - 7:53 am

Two more prison officers injured in the Negombo Prison clashes have died, raising the number of officers killed to 10 and the overall death toll to 31.

Police said the two officers died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. One died yesterday (July 13), while the other died early today (July 14).

The deceased officers were aged 25 and 39.

Police said 21 inmates were also killed in the clashes, which occurred at the Negombo Prison on July 5 and July 6, 2026.

Several other prison officers and inmates who were injured in the violence are continuing to receive treatment at the Colombo National Hospital and the Negombo Hospital.