233 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
14 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 233, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 61 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 233
Active Cases – 165
New Cases for the day – 15
Observation in hospitals – 142
Recovered & Discharged – 61
Total Deaths – 7
