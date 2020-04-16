Apr 16 2020 April 16, 2020 April 16, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

238 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus test

One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 238, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 63 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 238
Active Cases – 168
New Cases for the day – 1
Observation in hospitals – 144
Recovered & Discharged – 63
Total Deaths – 7

