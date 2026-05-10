24-year-old arrested at BIA with hashish worth over 4 kilos

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 10, 2026 - 9:42 am

A 24-year-old Grandpass resident has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with hashish worth around Rs. 47.7 million.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau early today (May 10) while he was attempting to take the drug stock out of the airport.

Police said the suspect had arrived at BIA in Katunayake at around 12:30 AM on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

The stock of hashish was found inside his travel bag.

According to police, the drugs had been packed inside 15 packages prepared to look like chocolates.

Police said the suspect had brought 4 kilograms and 778 grams of hashish into Sri Lanka in this manner.

The Police Narcotics Bureau said the estimated value of the drug stock is around Rs. 47,780,000.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today.

Further investigations are to be carried out after obtaining detention orders.