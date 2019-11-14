Commissioner General of Prisons Bandula Jayasinghe says President Maithripala Sirisena has approved the release of 284 inmates on Presidential Pardon, after the 2019 Presidential Election.

These inmates were primarily selected on the basis that they were not jailed for 40 particular charges including murder, theft, sexual assault, child abuse, and drug dealing.

The Prisons Commissioner General said the pardons will be granted to those above the age of 65.