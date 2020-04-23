Apr 23 2020 April 23, 2020 April 23, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

29 Navy personnel infected with coronavirus

COVID-19

29 Navy personnel at the Sri Lanka Navy base in Welisara have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 368 in Sri Lanka, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 107 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 368
Active Cases – 254
New Cases for the day – 38
Observation in hospitals – 173
Recovered & Discharged – 107
Total Deaths – 7

