The Constitutional Council today met under the Chairmanship of former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The Constitutional Council reviewed the progress of all independent commissions while attention was drawn to the performance reports sent by the Independent Commissions to the Constitutional Council.

Two letters sent to the Constitutional Council by the Elections Commission were also taken into discussion.

One letter highlighted that the National Police Commission should work in concurrence with the Election Commission pertaining to transfers and appointments of Policemen during the election period.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa meanwhile elaborated on the situation regarding COVID-19 and preventive measures taken by the government to combat the virus, as well as the restoration of people’s livelihoods.

The Prime Minister also informed that steps are being taken to look into concerns of Lankan labourers in the Middle East in the face of COVID-19 and steps being taken to resolve their issues.

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya meanwhile stressed on the importance of working with all political parties irrespective of political advantages when addressing the prevailing national situation owing to COVID-19.

Several members of the Council stated that it is suitable for the Executive to take into consideration the views of party leaders in combating the crisis.

The Chairman of the Constitutional Council also stated that he had no intention to reconvene Parliament.

Jayasuriya stated that only the Supreme Court can issue an interpretation given the circumstance of such a Constitutional concern adding that he is bound to act according to the decision by the Supreme Court.

