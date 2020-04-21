Apr 21 2020 April 21, 2020 April 21, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

309 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

COVID-19

Five more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 309, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 98 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 309
Active Cases – 204
New Cases for the day – 5
Observation in hospitals – 122
Recovered & Discharged – 98
Total Deaths – 7

