310 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 310, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 100 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 310
Active Cases – 203
New Cases for the day – 6
Observation in hospitals – 158
Recovered & Discharged – 100
Total Deaths – 7
