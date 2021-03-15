50 houses in Maligawatte damaged due to a fire

Close to 50 houses in Kajimawatte, Grandpass were damaged following a fire that erupted today morning (15), Sri Lanka Police said.

The Colombo Fire Service Department said around 250 line houses are situated in the area and the fire was reported at around 2:40 am today (15).

Six fire trucks have been dispatched to the location.

Police suspect the fire had started with a lamp that was lit in one of the houses.

The fire has been brought under control.