Sources from the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital revealed that 67 more complaints had been received yesterday (28), against Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen who is alleged to have performed illegal sterilisation on women at the said Hospital.

As of yesterday, a total of 123 complaints had been received by the hospital, while 11 complaints had been received by the Dambulla Police and a further seven complaints had been lodged at the Police Department.

Sources said that the overall number of complaints lodged against the doctor concerned had stood at 141 by yesterday.

The Director of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital said that each case will be probed and a positive answer will be given to all those who made complaints.

