A plane carrying Essential Medicines from China will arrive in Sri Lanka Today (23)

A plane carrying essential medicines worth Rs.500 million is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka from China today (September 23).

According to the Ministry of Health, stock of rabies vaccines (sufficient for 06 months), essential medicines for kidney patients and cancer patients are included within the stock of medicines scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Anwar Hamdani says, the stock of medicines has been given to Sri Lanka upon request made by the Ministry of Health.