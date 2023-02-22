Absconding criminal from Sri Lanka caught in Tamil Nadu

A Sri Lankan Tamil, who illegally migrated into Tamil Nadu after escaping from criminal charges in Sri Lanka, was apprehended by the police at Mandapam refugee camp in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Following an inquiry, Mandapam law and order police booked the man under the Passport Act on the same day.

After receiving a tip-off about a Sri Lankan Tamil arriving at the Mandapam refugee camp, the Marine police arrived at the spot and nabbed a youngster who was identified as S Sinthujan (22), hailing from the Mannar region in Sri Lanka. Later investigation revealed that Sinthujan was involved in a series of criminal cases, including drug peddling cases in Sri Lanka. The youth after being wanted in multiple cases intended to escape legal action and subsequently fled from the country to India by illegal ferrying.

It was found that Sinthujan arrived in Tamil Nadu on February 17 and sneaked into Paramathivelur’s Sri Lankan Tamils camp without getting caught. Earlier, his father Selvaraj, who had arrived at Dhanushkodi, was caught by the Marine police and was lodged at Mandapam refugee camp after inquiry. Learning that his father was lodged at the Mandapam refugee camp, Sinthujan arrived at the same camp hoping to unite with his father.

Police sources said that based on investigation the accused person was found to have illegally migrated to India for escaping legal action for the criminal cases he was involved in. Mandapam Law and order police have booked Sinthujan under section 14 (c) of the Foreigners Act 1946 (r/w) Section 3 (a), 6 (a) of the Passport (entry into India) rules 1950. After being produced before the court, the accused person will be lodged in a special prison.

