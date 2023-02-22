BOI approval granted for two wind power plants by India’s Adani Group

The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) has issued a letter of approval to India’s Adani Green Energy Limited for the two wind power plants to be set up in Mannar and Pooneryn at a total investment of USD 442 million.

The project will add 350 MW of electricity to the national grid within two years, the BOI said.

Thus, the wind power plant in Mannar will operate at a capacity of 250 MW while the wind power plant in Pooneryn will operate at a capacity of 100 MW.

The two wind power plants of 350 MW are scheduled to be commissioned in two years and accordingly, they will be added to the national grid by 2025, the BOI mentioned.

Furthermore, the new project will generate 1500 – 2000 new employment opportunities.