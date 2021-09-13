Ajith Nivard Cabraal appointed Central Bank Governor once again

Former State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been appointed as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka by the President with effect from September 15, Presidential Media Division said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presented Cabraal with his new appointment a short while ago, President’s Media Division stated.

Ajith Nivard Cabraal submitted his resignation from his parliamentary seat this morning. Former MP Jayantha Ketagoda has been named to replace Cabraal.