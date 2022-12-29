All life saving drugs available – Health Minister

The Health Ministry has all 14 types of life-saving medicines, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said on Wednesday (December 28).

He said 153 essential drugs out of a list of 384 essential drugs are in short supply at the moment and steps were being taken to import them as soon as possible.

He emphasised that the necessary medicines will be brought to Sri Lanka somehow.

Observing that 20 percent of medicines are locally produced at present, the Minister said that targets have been made to locally produce about 50 percent of the medicinal drugs required in the country, in the next two years.