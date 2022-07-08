All private pharmacies in Sri Lanka closed tomorrow (July 09)
All the private pharmacies across the country will be closed tomorrow (July 09), All-Island Private Pharmacy Owners’ Association (ACPPOA) said.
ACPPOA President Chandika Gankanda said the token strike will be launched to draw the attention of the government that all pharmacies in the country should be brought under the essential category.
With the current fuel crisis in the country, we are unable to distribute medicines.
