Suspect with close links to Easter Sunday attackers arrested in Mabola
Posted in Local News
A close associate of terrorists involved the Easter Sunday Attacks named Mohammed Rizwan has been taken into custody in Mabola, Wattala.
Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the Intelligence Unit of the Western Province. Several foreign passports were also seized at the time of the arrest.
The police added that the suspect is currently under interrogation.