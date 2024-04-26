Army soldier killed, 9 injured in Mankulam cab-lorry collision

April 26, 2024

An army soldier died and nine others were injured after a lorry collided with an army cab at Vasanth Nagar in Mankulam early this morning (April 26).

According to the police media division, a lorry en route to Kilinochchi rear-ended an army cab carrying a group of soldiers near the Vasanth Nagar junction.

The injured soldiers were rushed to Kilinochchi District General Hospital, where one of them, who was in critical condition, succumbed to injuries upon admission.

The deceased was identified as a 39-year-old sergeant of the Sri Lanka Army attached to the Murukkandi Army Camp.

The nine other soldiers who were wounded in the accident are currently receiving treatment at the Kilinochchi hospital.

The driver of the lorry was arrested over the accident, and the Mankulam Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.