Electricity trade unions to take legal action against Sri Lanka Electricity Bill
Electricity trade unions have announced plans to pursue legal action against the Sri Lanka Electricity Bill, which was presented in Parliament on Thursday (April 25).
Ranjan Jayalal, the Convener of the CEB Joint Trade Union Alliance, expressed concerns that the bill poses a significant threat to Sri Lanka’s energy sector.
Jayalal stated that legal action will be initiated before May 8th, and emphasized that they have presented relevant facts to various political groups and other stakeholders.
He also mentioned that grassroots efforts will be made to oppose the bill.
Furthermore, Jayalal criticized the drafting process of the bill, highlighting that it lacks input from experts in Sri Lanka’s energy sector and suggesting a possible connection to India.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka turns to Indian and Russian companies to manage Chinese-funded Airport April 26, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s state revenue surges to record Rs. 834 Billion in first quarter 2024 April 26, 2024
- Army soldier killed, 9 injured in Mankulam cab-lorry collision April 26, 2024
- Electricity trade unions to take legal action against Sri Lanka Electricity Bill April 26, 2024
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa refutes Cardinal Ranjith’s allegations on Easter Sunday Attacks April 25, 2024