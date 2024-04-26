Electricity trade unions to take legal action against Sri Lanka Electricity Bill

Posted by Editor on April 26, 2024 - 8:30 am

Electricity trade unions have announced plans to pursue legal action against the Sri Lanka Electricity Bill, which was presented in Parliament on Thursday (April 25).

Ranjan Jayalal, the Convener of the CEB Joint Trade Union Alliance, expressed concerns that the bill poses a significant threat to Sri Lanka’s energy sector.

Jayalal stated that legal action will be initiated before May 8th, and emphasized that they have presented relevant facts to various political groups and other stakeholders.

He also mentioned that grassroots efforts will be made to oppose the bill.

Furthermore, Jayalal criticized the drafting process of the bill, highlighting that it lacks input from experts in Sri Lanka’s energy sector and suggesting a possible connection to India.