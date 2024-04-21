Seven killed, 21 injured in accident during ‘Fox Hill Super Cross’ in Diyatalawa

Seven people died in an accident during the ‘Fox Hill SuperCross 2024’ racing event held in Diyatalawa today (April 21).

The accident occurred when a race car veered off the track and collided with a group of spectators.

According to the police, nearly 20 people were injured and have been admitted to the Diyatalawa Base Hospital.

According to hospital sources, the condition of some of the injured is critical.

The 28th edition of the ‘Fox Hill SuperCross,’ organized by the Sri Lanka Military Academy Diyatalawa with the support of Sri Lanka Automobile Sports (SLAS), kicked off in Diyatalawa today (April 21).