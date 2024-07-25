Sarath Fonseka to contest Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election 2024
Posted by Editor on July 25, 2024 - 9:16 am
Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.
In his announcement, Fonseka criticized the political leadership of the past 76 years, blaming them for the country’s bankruptcy.
He emphasized the need to tackle corruption and leverage Sri Lanka’s natural resources to boost income generation.
Fonseka stated, “For 76 years, we have been led by an inept political group that has led us to bankruptcy. For Sri Lanka to grow, we need to #CrushCorruption.”
He invited all Sri Lankans to join him in his efforts to move the country forward.
Aney Ponseka,
Your shelf life ended a long time ago.
Now, having been sacked by Sajith-Jalani Balavegaya as chairman, you have become a beggar for public support.
Sir, please retire with dignity; we will always honor you.