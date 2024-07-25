Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe announces candidacy for Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on July 25, 2024 - 10:55 am
Sri Lanka’s Minister of Justice, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.
He made this announcement during a special press conference held today (July 25).
