July 25, 2024

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe announces candidacy for Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on July 25, 2024 - 10:55 am

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Justice, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.

He made this announcement during a special press conference held today (July 25).

