Sri Lanka’s former Director of Medical Supplies Division granted bail
The Court of Appeal has ordered the release on bail of Dr. Kapila Wickramanayake, former Director of the Health Ministry’s Medical Supplies Division, who was in remand custody over alleged import of substandard Human Immunoglobulin (IVIG) vials.
The court’s decision followed a petition from Wickramanayake’s lawyers challenging his remand as unlawful.
On November 20, 2023, Dr. Wickramanayake and three other officials were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
The other accused include former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, former Health Secretary Janaka Chandragupta, Additional Health Secretary Dr. Saman Ratnayake, and the owner of the company that supplied the alleged substandard vials.
