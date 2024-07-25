Jul 25 2024 July 25, 2024 July 25, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka’s Election Commission to announce Presidential Election date tomorrow

Posted by Editor on July 25, 2024 - 1:57 pm

Presidential Election 2024 in Sri Lanka

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka will announce the date of the Presidential Election tomorrow (July 26).

In a statement, the Commission indicated that it will issue a special gazette tomorrow detailing the date and place for accepting nominations, as well as the date of polling.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY