Sri Lanka’s Election Commission to announce Presidential Election date tomorrow
Posted by Editor on July 25, 2024 - 1:57 pm
The Election Commission of Sri Lanka will announce the date of the Presidential Election tomorrow (July 26).
In a statement, the Commission indicated that it will issue a special gazette tomorrow detailing the date and place for accepting nominations, as well as the date of polling.
