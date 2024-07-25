Dr. Wickramabahu Karunaratne passes away
Posted by Editor on July 25, 2024 - 8:14 am
Nava Sama Samaja Party (NSSP) leader Dr. Wickramabahu Karunaratne has passed away at the age of 81.
He was an exceptional leader who sacrificed his life for left-wing politics and stood up for his principles even in the most difficult situations.
His demise marks the end of a chapter in the country’s left-wing politics.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s former Director of Medical Supplies Division granted bail July 25, 2024
- Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe announces candidacy for Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election July 25, 2024
- Sarath Fonseka to contest Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election 2024 July 25, 2024
- Dr. Wickramabahu Karunaratne passes away July 25, 2024
- Sri Lanka approves Rs. 3,000 monthly allowance for pensioners July 24, 2024