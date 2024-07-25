Dr. Wickramabahu Karunaratne passes away

Posted by Editor on July 25, 2024 - 8:14 am

Nava Sama Samaja Party (NSSP) leader Dr. Wickramabahu Karunaratne has passed away at the age of 81.

He was an exceptional leader who sacrificed his life for left-wing politics and stood up for his principles even in the most difficult situations.

His demise marks the end of a chapter in the country’s left-wing politics.