Sri Lanka approves Rs. 3,000 monthly allowance for pensioners
Posted by Editor on July 24, 2024 - 6:15 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved a special monthly allowance of Rs. 3,000 for pensioners starting in September 2024 until their salary anomalies are fully resolved, according to Minister Susil Premajayantha.
“A separate committee has been formed to address salary disparities in the public sector. This committee aims to resolve discrepancies across all fields simultaneously. Meanwhile, based on the committee’s recommendations, a Rs. 3,000 allowance will be provided to pensioners from September. Approximately 700,000 people will benefit from this decision,” said the minister.
