Sri Lanka marks five years since Easter Sunday Attacks, calls for justice persist
Five years have passed since the horrific Easter Sunday attacks that shattered Sri Lanka’s peace, claiming 269 lives in bombings targeting churches and hotels.
On this solemn anniversary, the island nation remembers the victims while a sense of injustice lingers heavily.
Protests demanding accountability for the perpetrators continue, underscoring the lack of progress in bringing them to justice.
The attacks, carried out by suicide bombers, inflicted lasting scars, leaving many injured and others permanently disabled.
The Easter Sunday tragedy remains a haunting presence, serving as a daily reminder of the violence that unfolded in 2019.
Despite the passage of time, the search for justice remains a central focus, as demonstrated by an overnight procession near St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade, following a service held earlier on Sunday (April 21) to offer solace and remembrance to the bereaved families and the nation.
