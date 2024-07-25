22% of Sri Lankan households in debt; 14.2% job losses from economic crisis

Around 22% of households in Sri Lanka are in debt because of the recent economic crisis, says the Department of Census and Statistics.

They also report that 60.5% of households have seen their average monthly income drop.

The “Household Survey on the Impact of the Economic Crisis” for 2023 shows that 54.9% of people aged 3 to 21 have been affected by the crisis, with 93.5% of them using strategies to cope.

Since March 2022, 14.2% of people over 15 have lost their jobs due to the crisis, with more men losing jobs than women.

In 2023, 91% of households experienced an increase in monthly expenses.

Additionally, 7% of the population has changed their health treatment system, with 81.7% of them citing lack of funds as the main reason.