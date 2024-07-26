Sri Lanka announces 2024 Presidential Election date

Posted by Editor on July 26, 2024 - 7:58 am

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has issued a Gazette notification announcing the date of the 2024 Presidential Election and the date for the acceptance of nominations.

According to the notification, the Presidential Election in Sri Lanka will be held on September 21, 2024, and nominations will be accepted on August 15, 2024.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka, located at Sarana Mawatha, Rajagiriya, has been chosen as the venue for receiving nominations of candidates running for the Presidential Election.