Bonds placed for Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on July 26, 2024 - 9:25 am

Bonds were placed for Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election, scheduled for September 21, 2024, as an independent candidate.

President’s Counsel Ronald C. Perera placed the bonds at the Election Commission on his behalf.