Palitha Thewarapperuma passes away
Posted by Editor on April 16, 2024 - 7:21 pm
Former Parliamentarian Palitha Thewarapperuma died from electrocution this evening (April 16), at the age of 64.
It was reported that he was electrocuted while attempting to connect two electrical circuits at his home. He later died after being admitted to Nagoda Hospital.
Born on May 3, 1960, Thewarapperuma was a former member of Parliament representing the United National Party (UNP).
In 2015, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development, and Cultural Affairs in the UNP-led national government.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- NPP presents 7-point pledge on Easter Sunday Attack to Cardinal Ranjith April 18, 2024
- Dialog Axiata to acquire Bharti Airtel’s telecom operations in Sri Lanka April 18, 2024
- IMF ready to support Sri Lanka’s discussions with bondholders April 18, 2024
- Sri Lankan among NASA’s new crew for next simulated Mars journey April 18, 2024
- Court extends enjoining order blocking Sirisena from SLFP chairmanship until May 9 April 18, 2024
Saddened by the news! A colourful character.