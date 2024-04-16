Palitha Thewarapperuma passes away

Posted by Editor on April 16, 2024 - 7:21 pm

Former Parliamentarian Palitha Thewarapperuma died from electrocution this evening (April 16), at the age of 64.

It was reported that he was electrocuted while attempting to connect two electrical circuits at his home. He later died after being admitted to Nagoda Hospital.

Born on May 3, 1960, Thewarapperuma was a former member of Parliament representing the United National Party (UNP).

In 2015, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development, and Cultural Affairs in the UNP-led national government.