Dr. A.T. Ariyaratne passes away

Posted by Editor on April 16, 2024 - 7:46 pm

Dr. A.T. Ariyaratne, the founder of the Sarvodaya Movement, has passed away at the age of 92 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Ahangamage Tudor Ariyaratne (A.T. Ariyaratne), born on November 5, 1931, in Unawatuna, Galle, was educated at Mahinda College in Galle before becoming a distinguished student at Vidyodaya University.

He established the Sarvodaya Movement in 1958, which remains a strong organization that continues to receive public acclaim.