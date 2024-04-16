Dr. A.T. Ariyaratne passes away
Posted by Editor on April 16, 2024 - 7:46 pm
Dr. A.T. Ariyaratne, the founder of the Sarvodaya Movement, has passed away at the age of 92 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.
Ahangamage Tudor Ariyaratne (A.T. Ariyaratne), born on November 5, 1931, in Unawatuna, Galle, was educated at Mahinda College in Galle before becoming a distinguished student at Vidyodaya University.
He established the Sarvodaya Movement in 1958, which remains a strong organization that continues to receive public acclaim.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Dr. A.T. Ariyaratne passes away April 16, 2024
- Palitha Thewarapperuma passes away April 16, 2024
- Sri Lanka debt restructuring stumbles as government rejects bondholders’ proposal April 16, 2024
- Sri Lanka must stay neutral in world conflicts – Harshana Rajakaruna April 16, 2024
- Sri Lanka commences IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings with positive bilateral talks April 16, 2024