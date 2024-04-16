Palitha Thewarapperuma passes away
Posted by Editor on April 16, 2024 - 7:21 pm
Former Parliamentarian Palitha Thewarapperuma died from electrocution this evening (April 16), at the age of 64.
It was reported that he was electrocuted while attempting to connect two electrical circuits at his home. He later died after being admitted to Nagoda Hospital.
Born on May 3, 1960, Thewarapperuma was a former member of Parliament representing the United National Party (UNP).
In 2015, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development, and Cultural Affairs in the UNP-led national government.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Palitha Thewarapperuma passes away April 16, 2024
- Sri Lanka debt restructuring stumbles as government rejects bondholders’ proposal April 16, 2024
- Sri Lanka must stay neutral in world conflicts – Harshana Rajakaruna April 16, 2024
- Sri Lanka commences IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings with positive bilateral talks April 16, 2024
- Iranian President to inaugurate ‘Uma Oya’ project during Sri Lanka visit April 16, 2024