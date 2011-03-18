JVP loses stronghold at Tissamaharama

The JVP lost its stronghold of the Tissamaharama Pradeshiya Sabha to the UPFA in the local government polls held yesterday while the Tissamaharama Pradeshiya Sabha was the only JVP controlled council before the loss.

Courtesy: Ada Derana