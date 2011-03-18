JVP loses stronghold at Tissamaharama
Posted by Editor on March 18, 2011 - 8:55 am
The JVP lost its stronghold of the Tissamaharama Pradeshiya Sabha to the UPFA in the local government polls held yesterday while the Tissamaharama Pradeshiya Sabha was the only JVP controlled council before the loss.
Courtesy: Ada Derana
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- AirAsia and FitsAir among bidders for SriLankan Airlines April 22, 2024
- Fox Hill SuperCross racers involved in fatal crash remanded after arrest April 22, 2024
- Astrologer Chandrasiri Bandara passess away April 22, 2024
- Sri Lanka President initiates monthly rice distribution for low-income families April 22, 2024
- Seven killed, 21 injured in accident during ‘Fox Hill Super Cross’ in Diyatalawa April 21, 2024
Damn good
Bravo! This is very good news! JVP should be wiped off the face of Motherlanka.
JVP has become the athakoluva of enemies of Motherlanks. They are anarchists who seek to capture power through riots and chaos. Foreign powers, imperial West countries, are funding JVP to subvert and destabilise the forward march on the road to greater economic victories and development of Motherland under UPFA. JVP tried to gain power through the corrupt and immoral SF and his DNA. When that failed JVP conspired with SF to topple UFA through a coup d’etat. Thank God that also was nipped in the bud.
Let JVP, the traitors, hang themselves now, in a mass suicide, to leave UPFA to develop the country economically and in all aspects for the welfare and glorious future of Motherlanka.
Meantime, the imperial West will sink economically more and more with the Middle East crisis looming and oil prices rocketing. The imperial West is manipulating the UN Security Council and some Arab misguided leaders to attack and destroy Lybia, to kill Gaddafi and his family, as Bush attacked and destroyed Iraq and its leaders to secure oil flow to the West. This is mainly in order to ensure their supply of oil from Lybia is not cut off. It would then affect imperial West industries. Imperial West hypocrites are shedding crocodile tears for terrorist rebels, who were funded by USA and Britain to sabotage and destabilise Lybia to bring about the fall of Gaddafi. Imperial West is trying to prevent the terrorist rebels from being destroyed by Gaddafi. As in SL where the LTTE was supported to the end by the imperial West and US Destroyer was sent to save them from total destruction, the imperial West has manipulated the UN Security Council in a strategy to topple the Gaddafi regime. It is a pity that Russia and China did not support Gaddafi against the imperial West.
This’ll be the burial of criminal jvp butchers..! They were the inner destroyers of this country, who caused 2 kill 1000s of youths 2 times here in the past.! They should be fed out from here, evil doers.!!!
Oh Nicholas,
What a glorious outburst. Political leadership in Sri Lanka appears to be all about conducting elections and then doing nothing.
Who cares about about Provincial Councils? They are just another layer of bureaucracy with the taxpayer funding wages, transport and what-not of a bunch of councillors and their henchmen in Public Service.
The end of the tyranical regime in Libya, similar to that in the Peanut Island in South east Asia, is near. Col G the liberator has now turned his guns on his own people. The UN intervention in the genocidal war in Libya will bring about regime change before end of March.
Nicholas, suggest that you research the dependency of the West on petroleum as a source of energy. By 2015, the West will depend less than 15% of its energy needs on petroleum.
Ban-ki-moon has emerged as a strong UNSG. He has been dilly-dallying on human rights and genocidal wars for quite some time. Will PK be the first to be tried in the Hague?
They deserve much more….
This fellow JS is writing in the same style as Demala Chelvan. So, I would not be surprised he is one and same DC. Ofcourse, he will deny it. But I am convinced he is actually DC, re-appearing under the pseudonym JS. He is a kotiya dressed in Sinha hama.
JS/DC seems to have not heard about devolution of power to local government bodies through local elections. In most democratic countries there are local authorities such as County Councils, Urban Councils etc. Through them, the local peoples’ needs are better met at local level, funded by the Government, through an annual budget allocation. This is true democracy. But ofcourse JS/DC do not understand real democracy as practised truly in SL. He is for autocracy by mad Tamil dictators such as VP.
The imperial West created the civil unrest across the Arab world through its agents such as CIA, MI6. They organised dissent over many years to subvert and destabilise the Arab world countries. Suddenly, dissent spread across the Arab world against their rulers, led by the core groups trained and armed by the imperial West. Angry mobs rose up with whipped-up hatred by core group dissenters, armed and mobilised by the imperial West. The time was ripe for the imperial West to bring about regime changes in certain Arab countries of rulers they disliked, but tolerated for many years. UNSG is just a puppet in the hands of the imperial West. He is the lap dog of USA in particular. If he does not play the imperial West game, he too will be assassinated like Dag Hamersjoeld, a former UNSG.
Bharain monarch is assisted by the monarch of Saudi Arabia in brutal repression of the Bharainies who rose against their evil monarch. SA sent their army to Bharain to slaughter thousands of rebels. Indiscriminate shooting by heavy weapons of Saudi Arabian army have killed thousands of innocent civilians caught-up in the civil war in Bharain. Does USA and Britain intervene with EU to stop the brutal repression of the Bharainies by its monarch through the monarch of Saudi Arabia? They do not. This is because SA is an important ally of the imperial West. Their oil is precious to run the industries of imperial West. Without that oil the economy of imerial West will come to a standstill. This shows the sheer hypocrisy of the imperial West in attacking only Lybia when they would not do the same against Saudi Arabia which has the most brutal regime in the Arab world.
In the civil war in Ruwanda, nearly a million people were brutally massacred. But the imperial West did not intervene as there was no oil in Ruwanda, and the country was of no strategic importance to the imperial West, led by yankee USA. Now the very same imperial West is shedding crocodile tears over ‘repression’ of a terrorist group in Lybia, when Gaddafi is trying to root them out. There is free housing, education, healthcare etc and no income tax in Lybia. The people should be happy. But a core group of terrorists created by imperial West is trying to overthrow the regime as the imperial West does not tolerate the regime.
Now what does this man had to say? Is JVP the enemy of Mother Lanka that made this country bankrupted ?