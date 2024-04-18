NPP presents 7-point pledge on Easter Sunday Attack to Cardinal Ranjith
The National People’s Power (NPP) today (April 18) presented a statement with seven-point pledges to Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, promising justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.
The representatives of the NPP met Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith at the Archbishop’s House in Borella this morning to hand over this statement.
The seven points in the statement focus on taking legal action against those responsible for the attacks to ensure justice for the deceased and their families, and also address taking measures against both direct and indirect participants in the attacks.
NPP members including Professor Krishantha Abeysinghe, Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala, President’s Counsel Upul Kumarapperuma, Rohan Fernando, and Aruna Shantha Nonis were present at the event.
The Seven Points ??
If NPP comes to power, the low-end academics who are ‘supporting’ them will have no clue about governance.
It is best if AKD can quit and go back to his ill-gotten wealth and handover leadership to Harini Amarasuriya.