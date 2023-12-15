Annual Convention of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna to be held in Colombo

Posted by Editor on December 15, 2023 - 8:54 am

The Special Annual Convention of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will be held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium, this afternoon (December 15).

SLPP’s convention will be held under the leadership of Mahinda Rajapaksa, SLPP media spokesperson MP Sanjeeva Edirimanna said.

A large number of members of the SLPP, including the founder and national organizer of the SLPP, former Minister of Economic Development Basil Rajapaksa, ministers and political leaders are expected to participate for the convention.

MP Sanjeeva Edirimanna said 2024 is a decisive year in Sri Lankan politics, as an election is due to be held in 2024.

He said the national convention is being held in line with the SLPP’s future programme, for 2024.