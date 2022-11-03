Another crucial discussion on restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt today

Another round of discussion on restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt will be held online today (November 03), says State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe.

The meeting will be attended by the representatives of the countries engaged in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and the Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security, Sagala Ratnayake met with the outgoing IMF Resident Representative for Sri Lanka, Tubagus Feridhanusetyawan and the incoming IMF Resident Representative, Sarwat Jahan on October 27 and exchanged views on prior action and debt restructuring.