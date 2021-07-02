Another one million Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

One million doses of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived into the country this morning (02).

The vaccines were flown in by SriLankan Airlines from Beijing in China.

The consignment was then stored at the Katunayake Airport Import Cargo Division freezer facility and transported by the Sri Lanka Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) to its Central Warehousing Complex in Colombo by freezer trucks.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo earlier this week said two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, purchased by the Lankan government, will arrive in the island within the week.

Another two million doses are due to arrive later in July.





