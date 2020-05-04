The Criminal Investigations Department has arrested another suspect pertaining to investigations being carried out into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The suspect, a resident of Fourth Cross Street, Kalpitiya, allegedly brought in the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday attacks, Zahran Hashim, and several other extremists, to propagate extremist views to youth of a Non-Government Organization.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said the suspect acted as the caretaker of the relevant NGO and maintained a training centre.

SP Jaliya Senaratne added the training centre had been maintained under the name of the particular NGO.

The Police Media Spokesman said further investigations are being carried out by the CID.

(Source: News Radio)